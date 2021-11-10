Probe finds Trump officials repeatedly violated Hatch Act

NEW YORK (AP) — At least 13 former Trump administration officials violated the law by intermingling campaigning with their official government duties. That’s according to a new federal investigation released Tuesday. Among those named in the report are Jared Kushner, Donald Trump’s son-in-law, and former Secretary of State Mike Pompeo. The report from the Office of Special Counsel finds the officials broke the law without consequence and with the approval of the administration in what it describes as a “willful disregard for the Hatch Act.” The act prohibits government officials from using their official roles to influence elections, including supporting candidates while acting in their official capacities.”