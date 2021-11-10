Vietnamese oil tanker seized by Iran now free in open waters

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — A Vietnamese oil tanker earlier seized by Iran is now free in open waters. The Sothys left a position off Iran’s Bandar Abbas port and had reached international waters in the nearby Gulf of Oman. That’s according to data analyzed Wednesday by The Associated Press from MarineTraffic.com. A spokesperson for Iran’s mission to the United Nations said the Sothys had left after transferring its oil. Vietnamese officials could not be reached for comment. Iran’s powerful paramilitary Revolutionary Guard troops on Oct. 24 took control of the MV Sothys, a vessel that analysts suspect of trying to transfer sanctioned Iranian crude oil to Asia.