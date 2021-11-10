Taliban urge ex-Afghan military pilots to stay, serve nation

ISLAMABAD (AP) — A top Taliban official has urged former Afghan military pilots to remain in the country, saying they are protected by a national amnesty and would not face arrest. Wednesday’s comments came amid reports that more than 140 U.S.-trained Afghan pilots and crew members left Tajikistan in a U.S.-brokered evacuation this week. The military personnel had fled to Tajikistan as the Taliban took over Afghanistan in August. Afghan air force pilots played a key role, in the 20-year war against Taliban insurgents. Separately, another Taliban official says the group has arrested close to 600 members of the militant Islamic State group in connection with recent attacks.